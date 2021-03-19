Tiger that killed three people in Karnataka district found dead

(From left) Police officers and forest department officials examine the carcass of the tiger on Friday; The tiger caught on a camera trap. (Express Photo)

The tiger that was responsible for the death of three people in Karnataka’s South Kodagu district was found dead in Lakkunda on Friday.

The forest department informed that Lakkunda is the area where the tiger had killed the last person before heading into the jungle. “The carcass of the tiger has been sent for post-mortem and samples collected are being sent for forensic examination. Exact reason of death will be ascertained after the reports are received,” a statement by the forest department read.

It added that the stripe pattern of the dead tiger was matched with the tiger database available with the wildlife wing and also with the pictures of the tiger that was involved in killing cattle. “With this analysis, it is confirmed that the dead tiger was the one involved in the man-animal conflict,” the statement informed.

The people of South Kodagu had recently organised a protest against the forest department over its failure to catch or kill the tiger. The forest department had begun the operation to capture the elusive tiger about a month ago and had also brought in two expert sharpshooters.

Kodagu, a hilly district on the Western Ghats, has been in the news in recent years due to repeated instances of man-animal conflict, which have been a cause of concern for the local residents.

Apart from tiger attacks, many of which have been very serious in nature, conflicts with elephants are also very frequent. According to forest department, the state has reported 434 cases of a tiger attacks on humans or cattle in 2020-21. The areas where these are frequent include Kodagu, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Chamarajanagar districts. There are 524 tigers in Karnataka at present.