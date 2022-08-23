Tiger conservation body directs NHAI to seek wildlife clearance for highway development

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Monday directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to seek wildlife clearance for the upgradation of the National Highway 748AA which passes through protected areas in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.

The direction comes in the wake of a representation filed by wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni, who raised alarm about the consequences the project will have on ecology.

The NH 748AA starts near Machhe connecting Piranvadi, Navage, Kinaye, Kusamalli, Jamboti, Kalmani, Kankumbi in Belagavi district of Karnataka and Poriem, Matnee and terminates at Sanquelim (near Shri Dattatreya Mandir) in Goa. In Karnataka, the project comes under the jurisdiction of the Belagavi territorial forest division.

The NTCA communication to NHAI, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, read: “This Authority is in receipt of a petition regarding the upgradation of National Highway 748 AA which involves two laning with/without paved shoulders from State of Goa and Karnataka under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Engineering, Procurement and Construction basis. It is reported that the said road upgradation project passes through larger Protected Area Network such as Kali Tiger Reserve, Dandeli Sanctuary (Castlerock area), Bhimgad Sanctuary, Mollem National Park, Mhadei Sanctuary, Tillari Conservation Reserve, Chandgad Conservation Reserve, Radhanagari Sanctuary, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve besides Reserved Forests spread across three states i.e Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. In view of the above, it is requested that necessary wildlife clearance from the National Board of Wildlife may please be obtained prior to the commencement of road upgradation work.”

In an RTI response to Kulkarni, the NHAI stated that the upgradation project tender was finalised at NHAI headquarters, New Delhi, and the letter of acceptance of tender was issued to Contractor M/s. NSC Projects Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram, on March 16 this year. It also mentioned that the contract agreement was signed on April 25. The total estimated cost of the project for the Karnataka and Goa sides is Rs 229.19 crore and the estimated start date of the project was June 30, 2022, while the end date is 2 years from the start date. However, the construction work has not started yet.

Explaining the consequences on the ecology, Kulkarni wrote to the NTCA: “The proposed highway alignment passes through Mhadei Sanctuary in Goa, deemed eco-sensitive zone of Bhimgad Sanctuary in Karnataka, Dandeli Elephant Reserve and mainly cuts through the tiger corridor of Central Western Ghats tiger landscape connecting Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra identified by the NTCA.”

“The recent long-distance dispersal of a male tiger (T-31) from Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra to Kali Tiger Reserve, Karnataka has confirmed that the corridor connectivity between Central and North Western Ghats for tigers is viable and being actively used by tigers and the management planning in protecting this landscape should factor in this fact which is documented by the Field Director, Kali Tiger Reserve. Apart from tiger, the forest areas in and around proposed alignment is home to many Species (Listed in Schedule I and Schedule II of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972) like elephant, leopard, gaur, dhole, great Indian hornbill and many other charismatic species of endangered and endemic Flora and Fauna,” he added.

Advertisement

“Major impacts of linear intrusions like highways in forest and wildlife areas are wildlife deaths due to vehicular collisions, habitat loss and degradation, habitat fragmentation, disruption of wildlife corridors, clearing vegetation resulting in weed proliferation and suppression of native vegetation regeneration, disturbance during construction and maintenance, increased use of forest areas for illegal activities such as timber smuggling, hunting, illegal transport of livestock and sand mining etc,” he stated.

Kulkarni also highlighted that one of the important powers and functions of the NTCA is to ensure that the tiger reserves and areas linking one protected area or tiger reserve with another protected area or tiger reserve are not diverted for ecologically unsustainable uses, except in public interest and with the approval of the NBWL. However, the NHAI has stated in its RTI reply that no statutory clearances are required and the total private (non-forest) area required is 4.46 Ha. in the Kankumbi Karnataka realignment location, he said.

NHAI officials did not respond to calls.