Watch: Three youth vandalise vehicles in Bengaluru ‘under influence of alcohol’; arrested

A day after several residents of ITI Layout in South Bengaluru complained of three people allegedly vandalising vehicles parked outside their houses, the police arrested three people, including two minors.

#Benagluru police arrest 20-year-old, two minors for vandalising vehicles parked outside houses in ITI Layout, “under the influence of alcohol.” @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/SwW6yWp6WS — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) March 25, 2021

According to Chennamanakere Achukattu police, CCTV footage from the area revealed that the trio damaged nearly 20 vehicles, including cars and bikes, parked outside houses. “The incident took place as a show of strength after the accused had a fight with a rival gang living in the area. Armed with iron rods and machetes, they smashed the vehicles parked outside,” the police said.

After questioning the accused and recording statements of those living in the neighbourhood, the police said that the trio carried out the act “under the influence of alcohol.”

The police identified the youth as Arjun (20), a resident of Kathriguppe in the city. The teenagers, who were later sent to the Government Observation Home for Boys in Madiwala, live near Yediyur Lake.

Meanwhile, residents of the area claimed that such incidents took place due to the poor patrolling by the police. “We hardly see any patrolling vehicle coming into the inner lanes and crossroads of the area. This might have encouraged the miscreants to indulge in such activities without fear,” a complainant said.