Three main suspects in Karnataka BJP youth leader’s murder held after two-week hunt

The Karnataka police on Thursday arrested three more men in connection with BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Dakshin Kannada district’s Bellare village after a two-week-long hunt that spanned other districts as well as neighbouring Kerala.

Shihabuddin alias Shihab (33), an agricultural product supplier; Riyaz Ankathadka (27), a chicken supplier; and Bashir (29), a hotel worker–all hailing from the Sullia and Puttur regions of the district–were arrested near the Talapady checkpost on the Kerala border.

Seven people were arrested earlier for allegedly providing logistical support for the murder, including the identification of Nettaru as a target.

“In connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru, which occurred on July 26 at around 8.30pm, the Dakshina Kannada police on today morning arrested the assailants who had come on a motorcycle and carried out the murder on the basis of concrete information. They were arrested near the Talapady checkpost,” additional director-general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar said.

“We were aware of their identities and had gathered information about them but they were constantly on the run and hiding in different places and so there was also a delay in their arrest,” the ADGP said, adding that some of the accused had links to the Popular Front of India and the Social Democratic Party of India.

Also read | Karnataka police arrest two more for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder

“Since day one we have been saying that the role of the PFI and the SDPI is suspected. We also have some evidence now, but we cannot say anything on this basis alone. This will have to be further investigated,” the ADGP said. “We also have to find out why the murder was carried out. We have a vague idea of why it was done… We have to find out why Praveen was specifically targeted.”

The ADGP indicated that the planning began around a week before the murder. The murder of a Muslim youth, Masood B, in Bellare on July 19/20 has been speculated to be the point of origin of the plan to kill Nettaru. “We knew who all were in the team from the time the conspiracy began (around seven-ten days earlier). We have arrested seven others for assisting the main accused in the recce and providing logistics,” he said.

Advertisement

One of the accused arrested earlier knew the BJP leader well. “Shafiq’s father Ibrahim used to work for Praveen. He was employed in (Praveen’s) Akshaya Fresh Farm Chicken Shop until three months before the murder. Shafiq knew Praveen very well and this helped in carrying out the recce,” the ADGP said.

“Soon after the murder, they escaped to a masjid on the Bekal road in Kasaragod (Kerala). One black Splendor motorcycle was used for the murder. A total of six vehicles–five motorcycles and one Alto car–were used,” the ADGP said. “We have to recover the vehicles and the weapons. We have to look at the financing, harbouring and sheltering parts of the crime.”

Three days after Nettaru’s murder, the government decided to hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency. “We will hand over the case to the NIA after we carry out a thorough investigation of the three men who have been arrested now. This would take about two-three days,” the ADGP said.

Advertisement

While the accused were initially believed to be from Kerala, the investigation revealed that all of them belonged to the Sullia and Puttur regions, although some were employed outside Karnataka.

“We view every case seriously. We will not look at it from the point of view of caste, colour, religion or creed,” the ADGP said.

Against criminals involved in serious crime, police will take stringent measures including seizure of properties and externment under the Goonda Act, the ADGP said.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan had hinted at using encounter killings against Nettaru’s killers after workers of the ruling BJP and other Hindutva groups expressed anger against the party’s state leadership. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also talked about following the “Yogi model” from Uttar Pradesh to tackle crimes.