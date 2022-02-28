Three students of Udupi college ‘denied entry’ to attend practical exams

Three students of the government women’s PU college in Udupi were allegedly denied entry to attend practical examinations on Monday. Among the six students who have approached the Karnataka High Court over the hijab row, three are studying in the science stream in Class 12.

Speaking to The Indian Express, one of the students who was denied entry said, “I went to college to submit my practical record book and to attend the physics practical exam, but the lecturer told me that she will accept the book only if I remove my hijab. Then she sent me to the principal’s chamber where he threatened to file a police complaint.”

“The practical examination, including internals, is for 30 marks and the written examination will be for 70 marks. If we do not attend practicals, it means we will be ineligible to attend the written examinations,” she added.

The high court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by students from government PU colleges in Udupi over restrictions on wearing the hijab in classrooms.