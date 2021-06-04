Three sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Karnataka

The deceased were identified as Manjunath (29), Manjunath (30) and Rajesh (40). All three came from Kamalanagar in Bengaluru, the police said. (Represenational Image)

Three sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole allegedly without any safety precautions, in Ramanagara district, about 50 km from Bengaluru, on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Manjunath (29), Manjunath (30) and Rajesh (40). All three came from Kamalanagar in Bengaluru, the police said.

A contractor brought six sanitation workers to clean the choked sewerage at ward number 30 in Ramanagara town. According to police, Rajesh first went inside and when he injured his head the other two followed and they all died due to lack of oxygen.

The fire force came and took out the dead bodies from the manhole.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Ramanagara superintendent of police S Girish said, “This is a clear violation of the contract. Without any safety precautions the contractor made sanitation workers go inside the manhole and as per the preliminary investigation the contractor is responsible for the deaths of three people and a case is registered against him and further investigation is going on.”

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “it is an unfortunate incident still such practice of men cleaning the sewers and septic tanks exists in the state. I request the local body to take action against the contractor who is responsible for the death of three innocent lives.”

HD Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy is MLA representing Ramanagara constituency. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy’s son and JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy visited the hospital in Ramanagara to meet the families of the deceased.