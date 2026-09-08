Three men sent to jail for attacking Bengaluru cops with machete 7 years ago

The Bengaluru court leaned on the testimony of the two injured constables.(Representational image)

A Bengaluru court on Monday handed down jail sentences to three men who attacked a police team that tried to arrest them in 2019. The police shot one of them in the leg during the encounter.

Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Rashmi M convicted Goutham, Prashanth Singh alias Andu, and Salman Khan—who had been wanted in an attempted murder case when they attacked personnel from the Yeshwanthpur police station with a machete.

The court sentenced Goutham to seven years’ imprisonment and Prashanth and Salman to six months in prison. However, Goutham has already spent six years in jail without bail. Prashanth and Salman, sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, have already spent five years and nine months in jail, respectively.