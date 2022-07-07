Three labourers from Kerala killed in Karnataka landslide

Three labourers from Kerala were killed in a landslide in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday night as incessant rains lashed parts of the state.

The deceased were identified as Biju (45) from Palakkad, Santhosh (46) from Alappuzha, Babu (46) from Kottayam. Another labourer from Kerala, Johnny (44) from Kannur, was rescued.

According to police, the trio died on the spot when a hillock collapsed on the temporary shed where the four people were staying. Johnny managed to escape. The laborers, who worked in rubber plantations, had got buried under a pile of mud, they added.

Sources said fire department officials were searching for a Class I schoolgirl suspected to have been washed away in the floods on her way back from school in Thogarihankal Gram Panchayat in Chikkamagaluru district.

The rains continued to batter Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and a few other districts of the southern state.

Photo Caption: Dakshina Kannada district has witnessed multiple landslides in the past one week due to incessant rainfall