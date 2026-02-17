Three foreigners among 15 arrested with ‘Rs 21-crore’ illegal drugs in Bengaluru

The estimated value of the contraband is Rs 10.59 crore, while its potential market value could be as high as Rs 21.5 crore. (Representational image)

The narcotics wing of the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch, along with multiple city police units, has arrested 15 people, including three foreigners, for drug trafficking, officials said on Tuesday.

The coordinated operations were carried out on different dates within the limits of the Amruthahalli, Hebbagodi, JB Nagar, Sheshadripuram, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Govindapura police stations in Bengaluru.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and raided identified locations.

During the searches, the police seized 9 kg 460 g of hydro ganja, 34 kg of ganja, 5 kg 677 g of MDMA, 131 g of cocaine, 29 LSD pills, 27 g of LSD strips, and 462 ml of hashish oil. Officers also confiscated a car, a two-wheeler, four mobile phones, and Rs 24,500.