Three foreigners among 15 arrested with ‘Rs 21-crore’ illegal drugs in Bengaluru

The narcotics wing of the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch, along with multiple city police units, has arrested 15 people, including three foreigners, for drug trafficking, officials said on Tuesday.
The coordinated operations were carried out on different dates within the limits of the Amruthahalli, Hebbagodi, JB Nagar, Sheshadripuram, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Govindapura police stations in Bengaluru.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and raided identified locations.
During the searches, the police seized 9 kg 460 g of hydro ganja, 34 kg of ganja, 5 kg 677 g of MDMA, 131 g of cocaine, 29 LSD pills, 27 g of LSD strips, and 462 ml of hashish oil. Officers also confiscated a car, a two-wheeler, four mobile phones, and Rs 24,500.
The estimated value of the seized contraband is at Rs 10.59 crore, while the police said its potential market value could be as high as Rs 21.5 crore.
The police said the arrested people told their interrogators that they sourced the drugs from foreign and interstate suppliers and distributed them within the city, targeting customers, including college students and professionals.
The police said further efforts were underway to identify and arrest other members of the illegal drug supply network.
