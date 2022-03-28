Three elephants killed on rail tracks in Karnataka in 2018-21 period: Union Minister

Three elephants have died in Karnataka after being hit by trains between 2018 and 2021. In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the corresponding figures were four and one, said Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav.

He said that 19 elephants were killed across the country on railway tracks in 2018-19, 14 in 2019-20 and 12 in 2020-21. His ministry has been coordinating with the Railways to take measures so as to prevent elephant fatalities.

Yadav said, “A permanent co-ordination committee has been constituted between the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for preventing elephant death in train accidents. Imposition of permanent and temporary speed restrictions in identified elephant corridors and habitats was done. Wildlife Institute of India in consultation with the MoEF&CC, National Highway Authority, National Tiger Conservation Authority and World Bank Group has published a document namely ‘Eco-friendly Measures to Mitigate Impacts of Linear Infrastructure’ to assist project agencies in designing linear infrastructure, including railways lines, in a manner that reduces human-animal conflicts.”

“Construction of underpasses and ramps for the movement of elephants at identified locations, provision of fencing at selected locations, provision of signage board to warn loco pilots about identified elephant corridors, sensitisation of train crew and station masters to avoid train collisions with elephants, need-based clearance of vegetation on the sides of track within railway land, deputing forest department staff in railway control offices to liaison with railway and engagement of elephant trackers by forest department for timely action by alerting station masters and loco pilots,” he added.

Yadav also told the Lok Sabha that under the Central Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of Project Elephant aimed at protecting elephants and reducing man-animal conflict, Karnataka in 2019-2020 received Rs 4.12 crore and in the period 2020-2021 got Rs 3.30 crore.

However, last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its ‘Report No.5 of 2021 – Compliance Audit on Union Government (Railways) year ended March 2019’ has stated that railway collisions were the second largest cause of unnatural deaths of 61 elephants between 2016 and 2019. The audit was conducted at eight zonal railways – Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), South Eastern Railway (SER), East Coast Railway (ECoR), Southern Railway (SR), Northern Railway (NR), South Western Railway (SWR), East Central Railway (ECR) and North Eastern Railway (NER). The report also highlighted that coordination meetings between forest and railway officials to eliminate elephant mortalities were either not conducted or seldom conducted at ECR, NER, NR, SR and SWR.

Not only elephants, 26 tigers have died in the period between January 2010- January 2021 in road and rail accidents. Karnataka recorded the death of one tigress in a road accident on July 27, 2019 inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve.