Three elderly couples found murdered in a fortnight in Karnataka

An elderly couple were bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district Wednesday night in the third-such incident in the state in the last fortnight.

Police said that Srinivasulu, 77, and his wife Padmavathu, 67, who were residents of Sidlaghatta, were attacked with a blunt object by unidentified persons who gained entry into the house possibly through ventilators and ransacked it before escaping through the back-door. Srinivasulu was a cloth merchant and the couple lived alone. Their two daughters lived in Bengaluru.

An officer said that the exact quantity and worth of valuables stolen from the house have not been ascertained. “Though the murder took place on Wednesday night, it came to light only the next day morning when the house maid arrived. The maid found the bodies and alerted the neighbours and the police,” the officer said, adding that the police is probing the case from all possible angles through four special teams.

Earlier, on Feb 8, retired IAF pilot Raghurajan, 70, and wife Asha, 63, were found murdered inside their villa near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru city. Within hours, the police arrested a 23-year-old Bihar native, who was employed at the residence, and his associate for committing the murder.

Similarly, in the last week of January, Gurusiddaiah, 82, and his wife Sarojamma, 70, were murdered inside their residence in Elebetur village in Davangere district. The police are yet to make any arrests in the case.