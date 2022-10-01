Three-day-old body of resident found in bathroom of PG facility in Bengaluru

The body of a 24-year-old man was found in the bathroom of a paying guest (PG) facility in Bengaluru, nearly three days after he died, the police said.

Officers identified the deceased as H S Anil Kumar, a writer who worked at a private firm and lived in the PG facility at Govindarajanagar off Magadi road. According to the police, Kumar went to the bathroom on September 16 and his body was found by housekeeping staff on the morning of September 19. His family was informed the same day.

In a complaint filed with the Govindarajanagar police, Kumar’s father H C Someshekarappa of Horaluru village in Shivamogga has raised suspicions regarding the death. “How did no one notice the dead body of my son for three days in a PG where 21 men lived and which has 10 bathrooms,” he sought to know.

Police sources said Kumar had locked the bathroom from the inside and there are no signs of physical injuries on his body. CCTV footage from a camera installed near the bathroom shows Kumar entering the bathroom, but no one went to that particular bathroom later.

A police officer said most residents at the PG facility are working professionals who travel to their hometowns during weekends. “The incident took place on Friday and came to light on Monday. The post-mortem report does not raise any suspicions behind the death,” the officer added.

Investigators are now waiting for the report from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) even as further probe is underway into the case.