Land, money, a cancelled marriage: 3 Assam men held over Bengaluru blast

The Bengaluru police arrested three childhood friends from Assam in connection with Tuesday’s improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulakeshinagar, stating that personal rivalry was the motive behind the incident that injured two workers.
Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said the police had examined every possible angle, including terrorism, before establishing the motive, adding that 10 police teams examined 1,500 CCTV cameras and questioned over 100 people.
The police identified the arrested men as Bhurhan Ahamad Burbhuiyya, 20, Jahidull Hussain Burbhuiyya, 27, and Sajidull Lashkar, 22, all natives of Dinanathpur in Assam’s Hailakhandi district. Jahidull is related to Allauddin Barbhaij, 53, a security guard from Assam who was among the injured victims.
According to the police, Bhurhan worked as a welder and electrician at Maski in Karnataka’s Raichur district, Jahidull worked as a salesman at a Cake of the Day shop in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, and Sajidull worked at Bytwocoffee in Malleshwaram.
A police officer said Jahidull and Allauddin had family disputes between them. “There was a land dispute, a financial dispute, and recently Jahidull’s sister’s marriage was cancelled reportedly due to Allauddin’s interference. In order to avenge it, Jahidull sought his childhood friend Bhurhan’s help,” the officer said.
A WhatsApp group and online research
The three friends had created a WhatsApp group, and Bhurhan suggested the IED blast, according to the police.
Seemant Kumar Singh said, “He has done research online on how to create an IED. There is a lot of browsing history and we are looking into it. We will also see the places from where raw materials were sourced.”
After allegedly assembling the IED device, Bhurhan came close to where Allauddin lived in Bengaluru. He called him up and said there was a parcel in his name which could be collected at a petty shop near his residence.
Allauddin collected the parcel and went to his room. However, he did not open it soon. According to the police, Bhurhan phoned him and pressured him to open the parcel. But Allauddin found it hard to open the parcel. Suraj Kumar, 28, a painter from Gorakhpur, helped him open the parcel, which then exploded, injuring both. Suraj was injured more severely.
All three accused have been remanded to police custody.
The blast occurred at an under-construction building in East Bengaluru’s Pulikeshinagar on the night before the main Dasara celebrations, and early speculation suggested it could have been the result of someone experimenting with making an explosive device. The police said they made the arrests within 72 hours of the incident.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived in Bengaluru to see if there was any terrorism angle to the blast.