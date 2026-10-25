Land, money, a cancelled marriage: 3 Assam men held over Bengaluru blast

The Bengaluru police arrested three childhood friends from Assam in connection with Tuesday’s improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulakeshinagar, stating that personal rivalry was the motive behind the incident that injured two workers.

Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said the police had examined every possible angle, including terrorism, before establishing the motive, adding that 10 police teams examined 1,500 CCTV cameras and questioned over 100 people.

The police identified the arrested men as Bhurhan Ahamad Burbhuiyya, 20, Jahidull Hussain Burbhuiyya, 27, and Sajidull Lashkar, 22, all natives of Dinanathpur in Assam’s Hailakhandi district. Jahidull is related to Allauddin Barbhaij, 53, a security guard from Assam who was among the injured victims.