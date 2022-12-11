Three arrested in Bengaluru for firing at habitual offender in act of revenge

Bengaluru police arrested three people on Saturday for allegedly opening fire at a habitual offender and his associate near KR Puram on Thursday in an apparent act of revenge, officers said.

City police commissioner Pratap Reddy said Saturday that a probe is underway to arrest the other accused in the case. The arrested men have been identified as Manoj Kumar, Jayaprakash and Praveen, all residents of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, around 3 pm on Thursday, the accused opened fire at Shivashankar Reddy, 29, who hails from Madanapalli town in Andhra Pradesh and his associate Ashok Reddy, 33. The incident allegedly took place when the duo went to oversee the construction work of an apartment near Seegehalli. However, they managed to escape with injuries. They are currently being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The police said Shivashankar and another person named Bhayya Reddy lived in the same neighbourhood in Andhra Pradesh. In 2011, Shivashankar and his father Jayachandra Reddy allegedly killed Bhayya Reddy following which Jayachandra was killed by Bhayya’s gang. In retaliation, Shivashankar later killed a family member of Bhayya Reddy after which the gang had been planning to murder Shivashankar.

According to Whitefield police, Shivashankar was arrested two months ago for trying to extort money from a realtor. He had come out on bail recently and was building an apartment in KR Puram in partnership with a person by the name of Babu. However, following a disagreement between them, Babu filed a complaint against Shivashankar alleging that he threatened to kill him and extort money, an officer said.

The police said teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to arrest the other accused in the case.