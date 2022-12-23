This Bengaluru church’s Christmas tree sends a message of sustainability

By Subhashini Ramasamy

Every year, members of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Bengaluru, create Christmas trees using environment-friendly materials. This year, CDs and bamboo strips served as primary materials for their 25-ft tree.

By using eco-friendly and locally sourced materials, the church aims to send out the message of sustainability. For more than a decade now, it has used only recyclable materials in its festive decorations.

“While being environment-friendly has been a topic of discussion globally now, the idea struck us when we were talking about how to source Christmas decorations. Instead of just buying a tree and decorating it, we decided to make it from scratch,” said Daniel Thomas, the Christmas decoration team lead.

The members begin putting together the tree a month before the celebrations begin.

Over the years, items such as old videotapes, used plastic bottles and carton boxes have served as materials for the Christmas tree and other decorations.

However, making the tree did pose its own set of challenges. “This year, we used a pulley to set up the tree. Soon after, it fell down. This was a week before the celebrations were to begin. We had to put it back together as quickly as we could,” he said.

Made with some help from Satish, a blind basket weaver, and his wife, Lakshmi, the tree now stands lighting up the church premises for the festive season.