This Bangalore school is now using metal detectors to check ‘violent’ students

Schools and colleges in Bangalore are gearing up to a variety of security measures ranging from CCTV cameras to metal detectors to check student behaviour.

This follows a stabbing incident in a college in Jan 2019 which led to the death of a student.

Earlier, the Bengaluru city police had suggested that educational institutions install hand-held metal detector (HHMD), security metal detectors and door frame metal detectors (DFMD) along with CCTV cameras.

Indianexpress.com visited one such PU college (which is attached to a school) to understand the fears and anxieties of the school administrators in introducing such a measure.

The Soundarya School and PU college in Hesaraghatta road, North Bengaluru has installed the metal detectors after a student stabbed his classmate using a knife in the college washroom premises in January 2019.

The 19-year-old second PU student was stabbed to death by another student over the issue of SMS messages being sent to a girl in his class. After this incident, the school management installed the metal detectors and security guards are given a hand-held device to scan the bags of the students.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Suresh, Principal of Soundarya PU college said, “After the stabbing incident in the campus the management decided to install the metal detectors within 24 hours for the safety of students and also because the parents should feel confident that their children are safe in the school.”

“All the students are checked using metal detectors and hand-held devices and if guards find any suspicious objects they will immediately report to us,” he added.

Suresh says this metal detector is also used during exams to check if students are carrying mobile phones to the examination hall. “We have found few students carrying mobile phones to the exam hall during competitive exams and board exams using hand held machines,” he explained.

Meanwhile, D. Shashikumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) told Indianexpress.com that schools installing the security metal detectors may make students feel uncomfortable and insecure.

“Instead of using these handheld metal detectors, schools should reach out every student and provide counselling when necessary. Police are recommending to install these security measures but all schools may not be able to put up detectors since it is costly.”

“In Bengaluru, there are very few institutions using metal detectors though many of them have started using CCTV cameras for security purposes,” he added.