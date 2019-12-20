Think twice before posting on social media: Bengaluru City Police warns against spreading rumours

The Bengaluru City Police have also warned citizens to refrain from sharing provocative messages and rumours on social media. (Representative Image) The Bengaluru City Police have also warned citizens to refrain from sharing provocative messages and rumours on social media. (Representative Image)

With prohibitory orders still in place in Bengaluru, a day after police detained several people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the city police on Friday urged residents to avoid sharing rumours and provocative messages on social media.

“Think Twice before you post/share on social media. Some people are spreading rumors, provoke messages. We request citizens not to give attention to them. #144crpc,” a tweet from the official account of Bengaluru City Police (BCP) read.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said arrangements have been made to look monitor social media posts.

In a series of social media posts, the BCP has stated that elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere for citizens in Bengaluru.

The police have also requested citizens to be alert while sharing messages on social media platforms.

Think Twice before you post/share on social media.

Some people are spreading rumors, provoke messages. We request citizens not to give attention to them. #144crpc — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 20, 2019

“Dear citizens, We are watching & storing every provoke posts, Please beware of spreading hatred for you own good. #144crpc,” the police said in a Facebook post.

JUST IN| Internet services suspended in Mangaluru , Dakshina Kannada district for next 48 hours, till 10 pm of December 21: #Karnataka govt. ⁦@IndianExpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/BVp7sp9z5d — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) December 19, 2019

Schools and colleges remained shut in the city as all examinations scheduled by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have also been postponed.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has cancelled all bus operations in Depots 1, 2, and 3 in Mangalore City, citing police advisory. “Bus operation from #Mangaluru to different destinations also stopped, operation of long routes will be carried after consulting district authorities,” KSRTC PRO Latha T S told Indianexpress.com.

Two KSRTC buses were damaged due to stone-pelting in Mangaluru and one passenger had sustained injuries, as protests turned violent in the city on Thursday. In coastal city Mangaluru, where two protesters were killed in alleged police firing on Monday, internet services have been suspended till 10 pm, December 21.

On Thursday morning, around 100 policemen and three Karnataka State Reserve Police vehicles were deployed at Town Hall in anticipation of an anti-CAA protest. Later, several protesters including historian Ramachandra Guha and Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad were detained by the police. Those detained, however, were released later. As hundreds turned up at the protest site, traffic on one side of the road was blocked for over three and a half hours in the area.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App