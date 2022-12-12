Thindi Beedi, Bengaluru’s famous food street, is all set for a facelift

Thindi Beedi, as Bengaluru’s famous food street is popularly called, is all set for a redesign. The project is expected to cost around Rs 6 crore.

According to a plan approved by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the footpaths at the food street in VV Puram will be expanded and customers will be provided with a dedicated seating space. “In order to make the traditional outlets of VV Puram more organised, the BBMP has decided to redesign the entire street,” zonal commissioner Jayaram Raipura said Monday.

Work on the redesign project will start December 13. Authorities are hopeful that the project will be completed in the next three-four months. Depending on the success of the project, BBMP plans to redesign other food streets in the city, he said.

The food street runs a length of 209m and has a total of 39 outlets serving street food.

Raipura said the renovation project would be more appealing than the projects completed at Church Street and Commercial Street. “We are also redesigning a storm-water drain and laying sewer pipes with grease traps to prevent problems like clogging,” he said. There will also be a large hand-washing facility on the footpaths of the street, he added.

Owing to the large footfall at Thindi Beedi, the street suffers from traffic jams, space constraints on footpaths and a lack of a proper seating system. A redesign of the parking area for two-wheelers will prevent traffic jams and help people walk with ease across the street, Raipura said.