Thief tries to break into house in Bengaluru, shot in leg by owner

A suspected thief, armed with a gas cutter, was shot in the leg while attempting to break into a house by its owner in Bengaluru Tuesday morning, said the police.

The injured has been identified as Lakshman, 20, a native of Bagalkot who is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place around 2.30 am at Rachenahalli.

According to the police, the owner, Venkatesh, got up to the sound of barking dogs, checked the CCTV cameras and saw a man scaling the compound wall. He opened one round of fire from his licensed double-barrel gun in self-defence and informed the police. Venkatesh, in his statement to the police, said he shot Lakshaman in the leg as he did not want to cause fatal injuries.

“Venkatesh has rented a few houses in the locality. In the statement, he said he had a gun license since 2006 and that he feared Lakshman was accompanied by others who might barge into the house. Also, there were women inside the house,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Anoop A Shetty.

The police said they registered a theft case against Lakshman and began a probe.