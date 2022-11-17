‘Acupuncture therapist’ in Bengaluru held for secretly filming female patients during sessions

A self-proclaimed acupuncture therapist who ran a clinic in Bengaluru was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly secretly filming his female patients in an objectionable way during sessions to blackmail them, the police said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) who brought Venkataramana alias Venkat, 57, to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, have recovered many video clips and images from his mobile phone.

The investigators suspect he has recorded many such videos, an officer said.

According to police, the arrested, a native of Andhra Pradesh, used to insert pins into the body of women in his Mathikere clinic and took photos and videos during the sessions. He would then misuse them to blackmail his clients.

“In one such instance, Venkat inserted pins near a woman’s private part claiming it to be part of the treatment, and recorded the video of the session. On October 26, the woman received a video on her mobile phone, which prompted her to lodge a complaint with the police,” an officer said.

Venkat who knew that the police were after him escaped to his hometown Gooty in Anantapur Andhra Pradesh. Based on a tipoff, police arrested Venkat and brought him to Bengaluru. They have got his custody for 15 days.

It is learned that Venkat, a Class 12 dropout, joined a private firm in Marathahalli in Bengaluru and went on to become a commercial manager. “After 10 years, he attended a two-year course in an acupuncture institute in Jayanagar. Later, he opened his own clinic adding the prefix Dr to his name,” police said.

Advertisement

The police are yet to ascertain whether Venkat had the licence to run the clinic.