Thursday, April 28, 2022
Thai Airways flight lands with deflated tyre at Bengaluru airport, passengers escape unhurt

After this incident, the scheduled departure of the flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday morning could not take place and flyers boarded the flight early on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
April 28, 2022 9:48:33 am
The Thai Airways flight, TG 325, is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, and it landed in Bengaluru after taking off from Bangkok in Thailand. (File Photo)

A Thai Airways flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday night with a deflated tyre, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) sources revealed, adding that all passengers and crew members were safe.

The flight, TG 325, is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, and it landed in Bengaluru after taking off from Bangkok in Thailand. The flight was towed to a secure location at the airport and a technical inspection was immediately carried out. It was the landing gear tyre on the right side that had deflated, sources said.

After this incident, the scheduled departure of the flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday morning could not take place and flyers boarded the flight early on Thursday.

A BIAL spokesperson refused to comment saying this was an airline operational issue. Airline officials were not available for comment.

