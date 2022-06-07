Textbook row: Karnataka education department to reprint lessons on Ambedkar, Basavanna

Following public outrage against the controversial textbook review committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha and the revisions undertaken by the committee for social science and Kannada textbooks, the education department has finally decided to heed the popular demands. It will be reprinting the lessons on Ambedkar and Basavanna back to the content recommended by the Barguru Ramachandrappa committee, constituted during the tenure of the previous Congress government.

B C Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, told Indian Express, “We are open to criticisms and will be rectifying the portion in Ambedkar’s lesson and adding the missing phrase ‘Ambedkar is the architect of the Constitution. As far as Basavanna’s lessons are concerned, we will be restoring it to the content as per Barguru Ramchandrappa’s committee. We will shortly make the previous and current textbooks public so that people know what is added and dropped by both committees. Any further objections raised from the content that has been revised will also be addressed accordingly.” Students will be receiving the textbooks between June 17 and 20, the minister said.

Nagesh also claimed that the previous Siddaramiah government ‘politicized’ the textbook by removing lessons on Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and Mysore Maharajas, among others, while the BJP government has been ‘transparent’ about the revisions that it introduced.

“When both the textbooks are out, people will know what lessons were dropped by the Siddaramiah government and how they are now playing with caste politics. The textbooks will now undergo minor changes where 4-5 pages will be reprinted (Basavanna in Class 10 and Ambedkar lessons in Class 9), and we are also open to other corrections that the public may suggest in the coming days. We have also approached the Lingayat seers who expressed their objections to Basavanna’s lessons and we have assured them that we will be replacing them with the same content as proposed by the previous textbook committee,” said Nagesh, who added that the revised content would be referred to a high-level committee of academic experts for review.

The state government came under severe backlash from different Dalit groups and opposition parties when it was found that the phrase ‘Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution’ was removed from textbooks. Moreover, critics alleged the Class 6 Kannada textbook containing a picture of goddess Bhuvaneshwari holding a Kannada flag is now replaced with the saffron flag.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah, on Monday, said the revised textbooks must be withdrawn immediately and the textbooks of the previous committee should be distributed to students. “The revised version contains incorrect and distorted information and the government must stop distributing them in schools. For now, the government must make arrangements to ensure that the textbooks recommended by the Barguru Ramachandrappa committee reach the schools because classes have already begun. The government should appoint a committee consisting of genuine academic experts to rectify the errors made by the current textbook review committee,” said Siddaramiah.

Rajashekar V N, vice-president of All India Save Education Committee, Karnataka said, “The entire textbook revision process was unnecessary. After much backlash, the government has finally accepted its mistakes. The right thing to do now is to withhold the current textbooks and refer to the old ones. The current textbooks, especially social science, consist of many factual errors. The government is playing with the lives of the students and is jeopardizing their academic interests.”