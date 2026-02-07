Terror case accused Sadiq Pasha dies while undergoing treatment in Bengaluru hospital

The NIA had arrested six accused, including Sadiq Pasha, in the Suddaguntepalya case, which pertains to the alleged storage of explosive materials in Bengaluru in 2020.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 7, 2026 08:37 PM IST
The seven are among 12 people currently accused in the prison conspiracy case registered in 2023, which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).The case was initially registered at the Suddaguntepalya police station and later taken over by the NIA under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Representative Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A terror case accused died while undergoing treatment in Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sadiq Pasha, 47, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2020 Suddaguntepalya explosives storage case. The case was initially registered at the Suddaguntepalya police station and later taken over by the NIA under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to Parappana Agrahara prison officials, Pasha had been suffering from multiple health issues, including low blood pressure and chronic high blood sugar levels, for the past six months. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted from Parappana Agrahara prison for medical treatment.

“He was suffering from chronic blood sugar-related complications. In January, he was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital and later sent back to prison on February 2. As his condition continued to remain critical, he was referred to Victoria Hospital, where he died around midnight on February 6,” a senior police officer said.

The NIA had arrested six accused, including Pasha, in the Suddaguntepalya case, which pertains to the alleged storage of explosive materials in Bengaluru in 2020. Investigators had claimed that the accused were part of a network involved in procuring and storing explosives, with the intent to carry out unlawful activities.

Pasha had been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison since his arrest in 2020. The trial in the case is ongoing.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India has agreed to grant greater market access through elimination or reduction of tariffs for some American farm produce.
What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
IND vs USA
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement