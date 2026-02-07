Terror case accused Sadiq Pasha dies while undergoing treatment in Bengaluru hospital

The case was initially registered at the Suddaguntepalya police station and later taken over by the NIA under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Representative Image)

A terror case accused died while undergoing treatment in Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sadiq Pasha, 47, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2020 Suddaguntepalya explosives storage case. The case was initially registered at the Suddaguntepalya police station and later taken over by the NIA under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to Parappana Agrahara prison officials, Pasha had been suffering from multiple health issues, including low blood pressure and chronic high blood sugar levels, for the past six months. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted from Parappana Agrahara prison for medical treatment.