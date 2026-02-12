1 km of terror on Bengaluru road: SUV driver held after dragging man on bonnet following road rage clash

The Bengaluru police found that Suresh is a repeat offender in cases related to rash driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. (Photo sourced)

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly drove his SUV for over a kilometre with a goods vehicle driver clinging to the bonnet following a road rage incident near HAL Road in Bengaluru. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

The accused has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Pulakeshi Nagar. Officials said that his wife was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, and the SUV is registered in her name.

During verification, the police found that Suresh is a repeat offender in cases related to rash driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.