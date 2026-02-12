1 km of terror on Bengaluru road: SUV driver held after dragging man on bonnet following road rage clash

According to Bengaluru police, it all began with a minor collision between a goods vehicle and the SUV, near Trinity Junction, at the start of the Old Airport Road.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruFeb 12, 2026 01:05 PM IST
The Bengaluru police found that Suresh is a repeat offender in cases related to rash driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.The Bengaluru police found that Suresh is a repeat offender in cases related to rash driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. (Photo sourced)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly drove his SUV for over a kilometre with a goods vehicle driver clinging to the bonnet following a road rage incident near HAL Road in Bengaluru. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

The accused has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Pulakeshi Nagar. Officials said that his wife was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, and the SUV is registered in her name.

During verification, the police found that Suresh is a repeat offender in cases related to rash driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12.45 pm near Trinity Junction, at the start of the Old Airport Road, after a minor collision between a goods vehicle and Suresh’s car, leading to an altercation. The situation reportedly escalated further down the road, near the CB Junction signal, before continuing towards ASC Centre College.

In his complaint to the Halasuru police, Nanjunda, a goods vehicle driver who also runs a flower business, said that on February 11, he was returning from Hoskote after purchasing flowers in his vehicle, which was being driven by his nephew Manoj. He alleged that Suresh, who was driving behind them, honked repeatedly and abused them, leading to a verbal altercation.

Describing the sequence of events in his complaint, Nanjunda stated: “I came near the bonnet of the vehicle to stop it. He drove the vehicle forward with the intention of killing me. Fearing for my life, I fell on the bonnet and held the wipers. No matter how loudly I shouted to stop the vehicle, he did not stop.”

The police said that despite bystanders asking the driver to stop, the car continued moving from the CB Junction signal to ASC Centre College, a distance of over a kilometre. The vehicle was eventually halted after other motorists blocked the road. The incident was captured on the dashcam of another vehicle and widely shared online.

Story continues below this ad

Police officers said that Suresh allegedly drove at high speed while Nanjunda clung to the bonnet, shouting for help.

The Halasuru police registered a case under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was arrested the same day, and the vehicle was seized.

Further investigation is underway.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
After assurance in HC, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in Central Vista plan
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement