Tension in Karnataka’s Mulbagal after stones pelted at Rama Shobha Yatra, five detained

Tension prevailed at Mulbagal in Karnataka’s Kolar district after miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night, the police said. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were imposed in Mulbagal after the incident and five people were taken into custody, officers added.

The Shobha Yatra, organised on the eve of Ram Navmi, began in the afternoon from Shivakeshava Nagar and as it headed towards Jahangir Mohalla around 7.40 pm, the power supply got shut down, the police said, following which miscreants pelted stones at an idol of Ram being carried in the procession.

In the commotion that followed, the windshields of two cars were damaged and a bike was set ablaze, officers said. Sources with the police said a few youths sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Kolar SP D Devaraj said a large number of police personnel had been deployed for Friday’s procession. “As there was disruption in the electricity supply, some miscreants may have taken advantage of the situation. We are looking into the matter,” he explained.

In a viral video, right-wing activists were recently seen using loudspeakers and dancing in front of a mosque in Kolar district while proceeding as part of a rally in which Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had participated.