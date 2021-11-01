Erecting temporary structures in forests for ecotourism no longer a non-forestry activity

On the recommendation of the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) has made an amendment in the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, clarifying that the development and construction of temporary facilities in forest areas for the purpose of ecotourism by the government shall not be considered non-forestry activity under the act.

In a letter dated October 25, Assistant Inspector General of Forests Sandeep Sharma has informed the principal secretaries (forests) of all states and Union territories about the amendment.

“Subsequently based on the recommendation of the FAC in their meeting on 17.02.2021 and accepted of the same by the competent authority in the Ministry, following have been decided: i. Para 11.10 of the Handbook of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, shall read as: Development/construction of facilities which are not of permanent nature, in forest areas for the purpose of ecotourism by Government authorities shall not be considered as non-forestry activity for the purpose of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980,” the letter read.

Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests BK Singh termed the move ‘anti-conservation’ and added that over time, large tracts of pristine forest areas will be devastated as a result.

“Forest land will be utilised by even state agencies like forest and tourism corporations. Even pristine forests will be opened for people in the name of tourism infrastructure and plundered. Recently, I was in the Lansdowne Forest division and was astonished to find that the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve management has been setting up a reception centre, big arches, and even constructing compound walls in elephant corridors. Forest officers, who are also permitted to construct tiger safari facilities on forest land, are the culprits here. The integrity of tiger and elephant landscapes are at stake. The amendment is thus anti-conservation,” he explained.

A conservationist, on condition of anonymity, said the amendment is a jolt to conservation efforts. “Till now, all tourism activities were considered non-forestry activities. This will allow nature camps to be set up in forest areas and will open the floodgates for all sorts of tourism activities inside the forest area. There will be vehicle movement in large numbers. This should not just be seen as setting up temporary structures,” he added.