Temporary no-fly zone over Bengaluru hotel for G20 climate change meeting

Bengaluru commissioner of police C H Pratap Reddy on Thursday declared a temporary no-fly zone over the Hotel Taj West End in view of a G-20 presidency meeting on energy transition and environmental and climate change to be held there.

Flying of drones, other unmanned aerial vehicles and glider aircraft have been prohibited in the 1-km radius of the hotel from February 4 to 11.

“Whereas as a part of G-20 Presidency Meeting from 05-02-2023 to 07-02-2023 on Energy Transition & Environmental and Climate Change Sustainability from 05-02-2023 to 11-02-2023 is scheduled at Hotel Taj West End, Bangalore City. Foreign delegates, VVIPs and other dignitaries are expected to participate in the event and will be staying at the hotel. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru City requested to declare a “Temporary No Fly Zone” around Hotel Taj West End with the radius of 1 km from 04-02-2023 to 11-02-2023 as per mentioned reference,” the order read.