Telangana teacher held at Bengaluru airport for smuggling heroin

A 52-year-old teacher from Telangana was arrested after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with 14 kg heroin worth several crore.

Based on specific information, the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) took the teacher into custody on August 19 soon after he landed at the airport.

According to sources, the person who arrived from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines was intercepted and a detailed scrutiny of his baggage revealed that he had hidden the substance wrapped in black by creating false bottoms in them.

The flyer was being used as a carrier by the drug smugglers.

The arrested teacher was supposed to head to Delhi from Bengaluru, as per the tickets he bought, and needed to handover the drugs to a receiver.

The probe revealed that the teacher worked in a private school but lost his job during Covid-19.

He came across a job opportunity in Ethiopia while checking for jobs online. He then found that it was a fake job call and was unable to find work there.

He then came in contact with a person, who lured a good amount of money to handover the heroin consignment in Delhi.

He has been booked under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

This is the second biggest heroin seizure in Bengaluru this month as the DRI officials had on August 1 seized 16 kg heroin.