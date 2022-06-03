Telangana announces Rs 3 lakh each for kin of Karnataka bus accident victims

The Telangana government on Friday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of those who died in an accident in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district in the morning. A financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to all those who suffered injuries in the accident was also announced.

Seven people were charred to death and many others suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in collided with a goods vehicle at Kamlapura town of Kalaburagi district on Friday morning.

Hyderabad-based Arjun Kumar along with family and friends had gone to Goa to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. All the passengers on the bus were returning to their homes in Hyderabad from Goa.

Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed Health Minister T Harish Rao and minister T Srinivas Yadav to oversee the shifting of the bodies to their native places in coordination with officials.

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu said, “On Friday morning at 6.30am, the bus that started from Goa to Hyderabad met with an accident, following which it caught fire, and seven people including two children have died.”

Kalaburgi superintendent of police Isha Pant visited the accident spot and the hospitals and inquired about the condition of the injured passengers. Speaking to The Indian Express, Pant said, “We are conducting a detailed inquiry into the accident. All the injured passengers are being treated in hospitals. The bus from Goa was heading to Hyderabad when it collided with a goods vehicle in Kamalapur. Just after the collision, the bus moved a distance, overturned and caught fire, according to the preliminary investigation.”