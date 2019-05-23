Tejasvi Surya takes huge lead in Bangalore South

Tejasvi Surya has taken a huge lead of more than 1,60,000 votes in the Bangalore South constituency in the city of Bangalore.

Tejasvi Surya was up against Congress candidate B K Hariprasad, a heavyweight who was defeated by Ananth Kumar in 1996.

Tejasvi Surya was a surprise choice of the party for the Bangalore South seat over the claims of Tejaswini Ananthkumar. However, he had overcome initial reservations on his candidature and the party had worked for him in a concerted manner.

His victory was never in doubt, but the margin of the lead is quite a surprise.

Tejaswini’s huge lead is also significant that in neighbouring Bangalore Central, P C Mohan of the BJP is trailing Rizwan Arshad of the Congress.

Ananth Kumar has won six times from this constituency and had never tasted defeat here.

