Tejasvi Surya withdraws ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’ statement

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that he “unconditionally” withdraws his remarks on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’ that he made a day earlier as it has created an “avoidable controversy.”

“At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements,” Surya said on Twitter.

At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 27, 2021

Surya had said that Muslims or Christians, who have undergone religious conversion, should be brought back into the fold of Hinduism. He also said that all mutts and temples should have “annual targets” for the completion of such religious re-conversions.

He further said that “there are people who belonged to Hinduism but were converted to Islam or Christianity. It is our duty to bring these people back into the fold of Hinduism. Also, Hindus in Pakistan who were converted to Islam should be brought back into the fold.”

Surya’s statements come at a time when the state has witnessed massive protests over The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly referred to as the anti-conversion Bill, which has been passed in the Assembly. The bill prohibits conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage.