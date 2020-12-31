Tejasvi Surya, Ananth Hegde oppose naming of roads after Muslims in Bengaluru ward

Ananth Kumar Hegde wrote to the BBMP Commissioner, saying this was promotion of one particular community. (File)

BJP Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, along with MP from Uttara Kannada Ananth Kumar Hegde, Thursday wrote to civic commissioner Manjunath Prasad, opposing naming of roads after Muslim figures in a minority-dominated area in the city.

Tejasvi Surya in his letter described the move to name a few roads after Muslims in Padarayanapura, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Ward no 135, as reeking of “communal mentality of two nation theory”, and requested the BBMP commissioner to revise the list with non-Muslim public figures.

Along with Sri @AnantkumarH, I’m filing objections to proposed naming of roads in Padarayanpura with only Muslim names Naming roads in Muslim-dominated locality after Muslims reeks of the same communal mentality as 2-nation theory & Muslim League’s demand of separate electorates pic.twitter.com/GEcju3nMls — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 31, 2020

Tejasvi Surya in the letter said, “Christening of roads in Muslim-dominated locality with only Muslim names reeks of the same communal mentality of the two-nation theory and Muslim League’s demand of separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims. This is dangerous and must be condemned.”

Requesting the commissioner to reconsider his decision, Surya said, “There is no dearth of non-Muslim public figures and patriots after whom our roads can be named. I request you to immediately revise the list and finalise the list of roads to be named after personalities only after wide public discussion.”

Ananth Kumar Hegde, meanwhile, wrote to the BBMP Commissioner, saying this was promotion of one particular community. “Only names of Muslim leaders have been recommended in this particular ward. It is not appropriate to undertake such a step in the name of social work, which is nothing but the promotion of one particular community.”