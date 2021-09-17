Teen found shot dead in Bengaluru, cops suspect suicide

A 17-year-old student was found dead near a bus stop in Bengaluru with a gunshot wound in the early hours of Friday. According to city police, the deceased allegedly shot himself with a pistol.

Sadashivanagar police said the body of Rahul Bandari, a resident of RT Nagar, was found around 5.30 am on the pavement of the BMTC bus stop near the IAF Headquarters Training Command in RMV Second Stage. They have registered a case of unnatural death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) MN Anucheth said preliminary probe indicates Rahul had shot himself. “There is a bullet injury on the right side of his head. We are investigating,” he said.

Passersby had noticed the body lying near the bus stop and alerted cops. Police have also recovered a pistol, bag and mobile phone from the spot.

Rahul was studying in Class XI at the Army Public School in the city. His father, retired Army Havildar Bhagath Singh, had bought the licenced pistol in 2017 and kept it in a wardrobe in the house, police said. The teen took the pistol and left the house around 3.30 am, they added. The family hails from Uttarakhand.