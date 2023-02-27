Teen falls to death from 11th floor of building in Bengaluru, suicide suspected

A pre-university student died after allegedly falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru Sunday in what the police suspect to be a case of suicide.

Officers identified the deceased as Prakruthi, 18, a resident of Sanjaynagar and a student of Sophia College in the city. Investigation revealed that the Class 12 student is the daughter of a software engineer.

According to the police, Prakruthi managed to sneak into the apartment near Basaveshwara Circle on Palace Road around 5 pm on Sunday. She took a lift and managed to reach the 11th floor of the building from where she allegedly fell to the parking lot and died on the spot.

“Prakruthi had an English examination and attended it too. She tried to sneak into the apartment, but failed at first. Later, she took another gate and said she was visiting a friend who lived on the fourth floor,” an officer said.

The police said they have recovered Rs 300 and a mobile phone and an investigation is underway. She had recently fought with her parents and was reportedly depressed. “We will have to gather more information from friends and her family members,” an officer added.