Technology for good of humanity, it shouldn’t shape us: Ram Madhav

With technology growing beyond the “redlines”, there has to be an intervention to contain it for the longer good of humanity and today India can play that role for the world, RSS leader and member of the governing council of the India Foundation, Ram Madhav, said on Sunday.

Madhav, at the concluding session of the three-day India Ideas Conclave, said the topic for the conference — Meta 2.0 — was chosen to change the discourse and ensure that a debate that’s not religion or who would go to heaven or hell is changed in order to make sure that India does not miss another era of technology like it did in the past.

“Some people have to go through hell. Hitlers cannot be going to heaven irrespective of which religion he follows,” he said, adding that everyone has to accept other’s religion.

Madhav said technology has more intelligence than the humans but it doesn’t have the heart, and the intervention of humans is necessary. He pointed out that the philosophers had always intervened when the human history took different turns to give the “religions and polity” a better form.

“We created technology but today we are having this concern that this technology could shape us…we know that it needs to be contained…we need to create an institution or a structure to make sure that the technology does not shape us…and cross the redlines,” Madhav said, addressing the conclave organised by India Foundation, a think tank working closely with the BJP and RSS.

“Although no religion is against technology”, he said, but India will need “original thinking” to overcome challenges posed by the new kind of disruptive transformation that is going to happen in the coming years.

RSS joint general secretary CR Mukunda said technology that can be added to the sense of balance or dharma that India has followed since the ancient times can make the nation play a key role in the times to come.

“In this Meta era, as a society, we have the responsibility to bring the intelligent people into the system where they can become a force and their creativity can be used,” he said. According to him with the world passing through a period of turmoil, the dharma — which is followed by India — can give the right message to the world.

“Technology can play havoc and arms can destruct humanity…the dynamic equilibrium has kept our ancient society steady. The middle path shown by Lord Buddha, added to this technological power will play a big role in the coming decades,” he said.