Technical snags cause chaos and frustration at Bengaluru airport

The Republic Day break for some ended in disappointment and frustration after chaotic scenes erupted at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Wednesday due to technical glitches. Operations were normal at the airport Thursday.

Airport sources said Navitaire’s GoNow app, which allows self-check-in, prints boarding passes and allows self-tagging, was hit by a technical glitch from 12 pm and worked inconsistently until evening. As a result, passengers had to wait longer than usual to manually get their boarding passes and check in their luggage.

On Wednesday, many expressed their frustration over social media about the serpentine queues and long waiting time during check-in. Many passengers took to Twitter to express their displeasure with airport authorities for the inconvenience they faced. Some even missed their flights despite arriving at the airport hours before the scheduled time.

Expressing his anger at Akasa Air, Twitter user Sumit Sharma said, “First fix your existing operations then go for other ones. For more than 1 hour people are waiting in the check-in queue at Bengaluru airport and Your staff has no regrets about this Chaos. Who will be responsible for this inconvenience? Will never ever travel in your airline.”

Sivaramakrishnan tweeted, “Despite coming 2+hrs early, I missed my flight. Never ever traveling via #bengaluruairport one of the worst managed.”

Passengers faced similar issues last year during the Christmas holidays. Many of them took to social media to vent out their frustrations against airport authorities for the ‘mismanagement’ of immigration queues. It led to a nearly two-hour waiting time at the immigration counter.

Some also complained that the poor traffic management outside the airport also led to traffic congestion and incessant honking.

According to sources at BIAL, the technical glitch impacted many airports across the country. “Navitaire’s GoNow app, faced technical difficulties across other airports in India as well. The problem was not just confined to Bengaluru airport.”

An official statement is expected to be released tomorrow.