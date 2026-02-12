Techie stabs retired Navy captain father and dentist mother to death in Bengaluru apartment

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his parents at their flat in the Vijayanagar area of Bengaluru Wednesday morning over a family dispute.
According to the Bengaluru police, Rohan Chandra Bhat, a software engineer, killed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), a dentist. The couple lived in the Adarsh Vista apartment in Vijayanagar under the HAL police limits.
The police said Rohan stabbed his parents with a knife at around 7.30 am over a family matter. After the attack, he took them to Manipal Hospital for treatment, but both succumbed to their injuries, and were declared dead at 8.15 am.
Based on a complaint filed by Dr Madhavi Nair, a doctor at Manipal Hospital and a resident of Adarsh Vista apartment, the HAL Police Station registered a murder case against Rohan and initiated an investigation.
The police said that Rohan has been arrested and will be produced before a court. The police have not yet ascertained the motive behind the murders, an officer said.
The couple’s daughter is travelling from the US, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted after her arrival, said the police. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary in Bowring Hospital.
