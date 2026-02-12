Techie stabs retired Navy captain father and dentist mother to death in Bengaluru apartment

The police said that Rohan has been arrested and will be produced before a court. The police have not yet ascertained the motive behind the murders, an officer said.

A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his parents at their flat in the Vijayanagar area of Bengaluru Wednesday morning over a family dispute.

According to the Bengaluru police, Rohan Chandra Bhat, a software engineer, killed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), a dentist. The couple lived in the Adarsh Vista apartment in Vijayanagar under the HAL police limits.

The police said Rohan stabbed his parents with a knife at around 7.30 am over a family matter. After the attack, he took them to Manipal Hospital for treatment, but both succumbed to their injuries, and were declared dead at 8.15 am.