Techie stabs retired Navy captain father and dentist mother to death in Bengaluru apartment

The Bengaluru police said that after he attacked his, he took them to a private hospital for treatment, but both succumbed to their injuries.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 12, 2026 10:09 AM IST
The police said that Rohan has been arrested and will be produced before a court. The police have not yet ascertained the motive behind the murders, an officer said.The police said that Rohan has been arrested and will be produced before a court. The police have not yet ascertained the motive behind the murders, an officer said.
Make us preferred source on Google

A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his parents at their flat in the Vijayanagar area of Bengaluru Wednesday morning over a family dispute.

According to the Bengaluru police, Rohan Chandra Bhat, a software engineer, killed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), a dentist. The couple lived in the Adarsh Vista apartment in Vijayanagar under the HAL police limits.

The police said Rohan stabbed his parents with a knife at around 7.30 am over a family matter. After the attack, he took them to Manipal Hospital for treatment, but both succumbed to their injuries, and were declared dead at 8.15 am.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr Madhavi Nair, a doctor at Manipal Hospital and a resident of Adarsh Vista apartment, the HAL Police Station registered a murder case against Rohan and initiated an investigation.

The police said that Rohan has been arrested and will be produced before a court. The police have not yet ascertained the motive behind the murders, an officer said.

The couple’s daughter is travelling from the US, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted after her arrival, said the police. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary in Bowring Hospital.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement