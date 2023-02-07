After techie cons women, Bengaluru police issue warning against sharing private images on social media

The Bengaluru police have asked social media users not to reveal personal issues and vulnerabilities on their publicly accessible accounts and to approach the police in the event of any stranger soliciting private pictures from them.

The warning was issued by the Bengaluru South East division police in the wake of an IT sector employee masquerading online as a woman and an HR manager, and blackmailing a young woman into meeting sexual demands by allegedly using private pictures sent by her. The con man has been linked to 10 women in similar incidents.

“Social media users must not accept friend requests from anyone other than their known acquaintances. If personal weaknesses are revealed on social media, then this can be used for exploitation. Privacy tools must be used on social media accounts. In the event of any stranger seeking private pictures or threatening using private information, it should be reported to the police,” the south division police said in an official note.

The modus operandi of the con man emerged after a 21-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh filed a complaint saying she was blackmailed into providing sexual favours by a man who initially met her online by posing as a woman by the name of `Monika’. The woman promised the victim a job and asked her to meet her `manager’ Prasad. The ‘manager’ allegedly sought private pictures of the young woman and later blackmailed her into meeting him at a hotel where he coerced her into a sexual relationship for the job.

Investigation by the South East division Cyber Crime, Economic offenses, and Narcotics unit, on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim on January 26 this year, revealed that Kamalapalli Delli Prasad, a techie from Andhra Pradesh, was behind the crime. The police have arrested Prasad and have found private pictures of several women in his possession.

Investigators indicated that Prasad seemed to have targeted women from Andhra Pradesh on social media by identifying their vulnerabilities and needs through social media profiles. A senior police official said Prasad targeted as many as 10 women through this modus operandi.