Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Techie arrested over hoax bomb call to Karnataka chief secretary’s office

The police said the accused Prashanth Kumar, a native of Hosapete in Vijayanagara, was depressed following his divorce and loss of job

Around 2.06 pm on Friday, officers said, the accused allegedly called the chief secretary’s office from his mobile phone and claimed that he had planted bombs. (File)

A former software engineer was arrested in Karnataka’s Hebbagodi late on Friday for allegedly making three hoax bomb calls to the state chief secretary’s office at the Vidhana Soudha earlier that day, officers said.

The police identified the arrested individual as Prashanth Kumar, 41, a native of Hosapete in Vijayanagara district who is currently unemployed and lives with his parents. According to officers, Prashanth was facing issues following his divorce and loss of job. A police officer associated with the investigation said, “The accused has no criminal history. We have registered a case at the Vidhana Soudha police station and a probe is underway.”

Around 2.06 pm on Friday, officers said, the accused allegedly called the chief secretary’s office from his mobile phone and claimed that he had planted bombs. The police soon searched the premises with sniffer dogs and eventually found out that it was a hoax call. A team was quickly formed to investigate the matter and Prashanth was arrested from his house in Hebbagodi, located on Hosur Main Road, hours later.

The accused, a mechanical engineer, had joined the IT industry to become a software professional, investigators revealed. Prashanth moved in with his parents after his divorce and lost his job seven months ago. Officers said he soon slipped into depression and began to call random people whose contact details were available on the internet.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:45:02 am
