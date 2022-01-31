Teacher falls off motorbike, crushed under wheels of truck in Bengaluru

A 40-year-old woman died in Bengaluru after a truck allegedly hit the motorbike on which she was riding pillion at Magadi Main Road on Sunday morning. While locals blamed the accident on the potholes and the poor condition of the road, cops said the woman was wearing a sub-standard helmet.

The deceased, Sharmila Prakash, was a resident of Pattegarapalya in West Bengaluru and worked as a teacher in a private school. The incident took place around 10.30 am when she was travelling with her husband on his motorbike to a relative’s place. As they approached the bus stop at Anjanapura, the truck allegedly hit the motorbike from behind and Sharmila was crushed under its wheels while Prakash fell on the other side.

The police said Sharmila was wearing a poor-quality helmet when the incident took place. The truck driver Mahesha (38) was arrested on charges of causing death due to negligence. Sharmila’s son Prajwal P has filed a complaint.

According to the truck driver, the truck did not hit the motorbike but the two-wheeler lost balance while trying to avoid a pothole and Sharmila fell close to the truck’s wheel, but he wasn’t in a position to control the vehicle at the last moment, the police said.

Investigation is underway and civic agencies will be booked if negligence is found, a police official said.

A senior police officer said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had dug up roads to lay pipes and they were supposed to complete the work and relay the road with the help of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).