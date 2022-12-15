Teacher, aide held for stealing valuables from Karnataka temples for 3 years

A 40-year-old government school teacher and his associate, who stole valuables from various temples over the last three years, were arrested in Karnataka, the police said Wednesday. The duo not only stole gold ornaments but also aluminium and steel buckets and other utensils from the temples.

The teacher was identified as Vasanth Kumar, a native of Lingadevarakoppa in Haveri district who taught at the Galapuji Government Primary School in the Byadgi taluk. His associate, Salim (28), who too was held, hails from Ranebennur.

According to police sources, the teacher and his associate have stolen valuables from temples in Yellapur, Ankola, Sirsi, Banavasi, Shivamogga, Hamsabhavi, Hirekerur and many other places. The sources added that the police managed to crack at least 18 cases and have seized stolen goods worth Rs 19.2 lakh.

The temple thefts in Haveri, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada district had baffled the Karnataka Police as they could not find any clue. On November 18, in Yellapur taluk, valuables went missing from the Sri Mahagajalakshmi temple and a case of theft was registered. The police also found out that the DVR of the CCTV cameras were stolen.

On November 19, another complaint was filed with the police after valuables from the Sri Shivavyagreshwara temple were stolen. The police suspected that the same person might have committed the crime and during the probe, they got to know that a Maruti S Cross car was seen by the locals. The police tracked down the car and came to know that it belonged to Kumar.

While the police said Kumar has confessed to the crime, they added that Salim used to go to the temples and study the security system and later share the details with Kumar, who subsequently stole the valuables and left no trace.

The duo led a lavish lifestyle, said the police. Sources said Kumar, who initially worked in Sirsi rural and Rampura, teaches Kannada and other subjects and was later transferred to the Byadgi taluk. He was previously suspended for misbehaving with a female colleague but was reinstated. The teacher has once again been suspended after he was caught for thefts.