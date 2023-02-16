TBM Lavi achieves breakthrough, BMRCL says 72% of tunnelling work on Namma Metro’s Pink Line complete

With TBM Lavi achieving a breakthrough, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Wednesday said that 21.25 km of the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara station and Nagawara is expected to be completed by March 2025.

As much as 72 per cent of the tunnel work is now complete, said officials. In an official statement, the BMRCL said that 15.21 km out of 21.245 km of tunnelling work is completed.

The Pink Line of the Namma Metro will connect Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road (southern part of Bengaluru) to Nagawara (the north side). It will cover a distance of 14 km underground and 7 km of elevated stretch which will pass through the central business district. The inter-change with the Purple Line will be at MG Road Metro station. As many as 18 Metro stations are likely to come up on this stretch.

The Pink Line will have interchanges connecting the Yellow Line (Electronics City to R V Road) at the Jayadeva Hospital station and the under construction Blue Line (Central Silk Board to Bengaluru International Airport) at Nagawara.

Despite hurdles, TBM Lavi achieved success Wednesday at Rashtriya Military School station (Vellara Junction). Four of the nine TBMs — Urja, Varada, Avni and now Lavi — have completed the boring operations.

TBM Lavi started tunnelling at Shivajinagar on March 26, 2021 and attained breakthrough at MG Road station after completing 1.074 km of tunnelling on April 23, 2022. It further started tunnelling from MG Road on May 26, 2022 and completed the drive Wednesday up to RMS (Vellara) station covering a tunnel length of 1.13 km, an official press release from the BMRCL said.