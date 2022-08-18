Tata Motors bags order of 921 electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors on Thursday announced it has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years, as per the contract.
Commenting on the announcement, BMTC Managing Director Sathyavathi said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport.”
Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) said, “We are extremely pleased that BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. This is yet another significant milestone in the journey we are on. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Karnataka government and BMTC for their commitment and to Tata Motors for their collaboration.”
Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted that Tata Motors’ commitment towards modernising public transportation in India is further strengthened by receiving the prestigious order of electric buses from BMTC. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of developing smart, modern and energy-efficient passenger commercial vehicles, catering to the needs of future mobility. We are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru.”
Tata Motors has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), respectively, in the last 30 days.
