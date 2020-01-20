Meet Tasneem, the first Muslim woman mayor of Mysuru

The 33rd mayor, Tasneem says she is working to ensure Mysore wins the ‘Cleanest City’ tag in the Swachh Survekshan rankings. The 33rd mayor, Tasneem says she is working to ensure Mysore wins the ‘Cleanest City’ tag in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

The Mysore City Corporation (MCC) recently elected its first-ever Muslim woman mayor, in its history spanning 158 years. The civic body will now be headed by 31-year-old Tasneem, who also happens to be the youngest MCC mayor.

Who is Mayor Tasneem?

Born as the third child to tailor Munnavar Pasha and homemaker Tahseen Banu, Tasneem has lived her entire life in Meena Bazaar area, the ward she has been representing since 2013 as a corporator.

Tasneem made her entry into electoral politics just before the 2013 Mysore Municipal Corporation Elections held in March, as a Congress candidate from Ward 26 – Meena Bazaar. As her ward was earmarked under Backward Classes (A category) for women, Tasneem emerged as party candidate, replacing her uncle, three-time corporator Alhaj Naseeruddin Babu.

She was picked as candidate again in 2018, but this time from a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. Tasneem had switched sides as part of a Congress faction that chose to back JD(S) around the state legislative Assembly elections.

A former student of Maharani’s Science College for Women in the city, Tasneem is said to have been rewarded with the mayor’s designation for her work in organising workers at the grass-root level for her party, and her performance as a popular corporator.

The Congress-JD(S) ruling coalition in the MCC had agreed to pick a mayor from each of their camps during the Council’s tenure, which led to Tasneem emerging successor to Congress’ Pushpalatha Jagannath (Ward 11).

Tasneem made her entry into electoral politics just before the 2013 Mysore Municipal Corporation Elections as Congress candidate from Ward 26 – Meena Bazaar. Tasneem made her entry into electoral politics just before the 2013 Mysore Municipal Corporation Elections as Congress candidate from Ward 26 – Meena Bazaar.

The 33rd Mayor of Mysore, Tasneem says she is now working towards ensuring the city retains the ‘Cleanest City’ tag in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

“Even though we ended up third on the list of cleanest cities in the 2019 rankings, we are now working towards securing the coveted top spot on the list. With the dedicated service of our pourakarmikas, officers across all levels and with the help of our residents, we are confident of winning the ‘Cleanest City’ tag this time. This is my priority as of now,” she told indianexpress.com.

She added that plans have already been chalked out to ensure uninterrupted water supply and electricity, underground drainage system, and a platform for citizens to provide constant feedback to the Corporation’s efforts.

The youngest Mayor of Mysore is a mother to two — Syeda Rumani, a Class 8 student, and Syed Uwaiz, a Class 2 student. Her husband Syed Samiulla is a hand-embroidery worker who runs a business establishment in Meena Bazaar.

Tasneem was picked Mayor after she bagged 47 votes out of 70 to wrest the seat from BJP candidate Geetha Yogananda, who managed to secure only 23 votes.

Her Deputy C Sridhar, the Congress corporator from Giriyabovipalya (Ward-38), is a graduate who made his way to the Council after he defeated former Mayor Purushotham in the 2018 MCC polls.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd