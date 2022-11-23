scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Tank ‘purified’ in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar dist after Dalit woman drank water from it, villager arrested

Superintendent of police TP Shivakumar said Mahadevappa was absconding after the incident. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody after his arrest.

karnataka news, dalit woman, indian expressA few upper caste villagers allegedly drained out drinking water from a public tank and ‘purified’ it with cow urine after a Dalit woman drank from the tank. (File)

The Karnataka Police have recently arrested a man for allegedly ‘purifying’ a water tank in Chamarajanagar district after a woman from a Schedule Caste category drank water.

The accused has been identified as Mahadevappa, 55, a resident of Heggotara village. Superintendent of police TP Shivakumar said Mahadevappa was absconding after the incident. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody after his arrest.

The victim came to attend a wedding in the village and drank water from the tank located near Krishnadevaraya temple. According to reports, Mahadevappa also verbally abused the woman citing her caste.

Villagers belonging to the upper caste then drained out the water from the tank and ‘purified’ it using cow urine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...
More from Bangalore

The woman, who hailed from Mysuru district, said: “After having my lunch at the wedding, I consumed water from the tank… All of a sudden, Mahadevappa came to me and asked for my caste. He insisted that persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste must not drink water from the tank.”

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 06:00:49 pm
Next Story

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Why the judiciary may not be the best selector of election commissioners

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X