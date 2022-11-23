Tank ‘purified’ in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar dist after Dalit woman drank water from it, villager arrested

The Karnataka Police have recently arrested a man for allegedly ‘purifying’ a water tank in Chamarajanagar district after a woman from a Schedule Caste category drank water.

The accused has been identified as Mahadevappa, 55, a resident of Heggotara village. Superintendent of police TP Shivakumar said Mahadevappa was absconding after the incident. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody after his arrest.

The victim came to attend a wedding in the village and drank water from the tank located near Krishnadevaraya temple. According to reports, Mahadevappa also verbally abused the woman citing her caste.

Villagers belonging to the upper caste then drained out the water from the tank and ‘purified’ it using cow urine.

The woman, who hailed from Mysuru district, said: “After having my lunch at the wedding, I consumed water from the tank… All of a sudden, Mahadevappa came to me and asked for my caste. He insisted that persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste must not drink water from the tank.”