TNPL cricketer offered Rs 40 lakh to fix matches, Bengaluru Police file complaint

A 40-year-old Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) cricket player has filed a police complaint in Bengaluru claiming that he was offered Rs 40 lakh to fix matches.

Rajagopal Sathish, who plays for Chepauk Super Gillies in TNPL, told police that he was approached on Instagram by one Bunny Anand. Sathish said he refused the offer.

“On January 3, a person named Bunny Anand contacted Satish on Instagram and messaged him luring to pay Rs 40 lakh and told that two players have already agreed to the offer,” the complaint read.

A police officer said they suspect that the offer was made to fix matches in TNPL. The officer added that Sathish had already raised a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before approaching them.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused Bunny Anand, who police suspect is in Bengaluru.

Sathish has played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.