Tamil Nadu man ‘honey-trapped’ in Bengaluru, 5 held

The Bengaluru police said Sunday they arrested five people, including a woman, for allegedly honey-trapping a man who had come from Tamil Nadu to meet his ‘virtual girlfriend’.

According to the complainant, a resident of Hosur, in October, received a “Hi” message on WhatsApp from a woman, who claimed her name was Priya. She told him she hailed from Tamil Nadu and lived in BTM Layout in Bengaluru searching for a job. The duo got intimate over the phone and decided to meet in person at the woman’s house, the police said.

On October 27, the man went to the womans’ house in Bengaluru. Four men came and made the duo sit in compromising positions and recorded videos. They demanded money from Suresh to not make the video public. The victim gave them Rs 25,000 in cash and Rs 25,000 through Google Pay. The accused confiscated his Hyundai Venue car and demanded him to pay Rs 60,000 more threatening him that they would share the video with his wife and other members of the family.

The man left for Hosur and the accused sent him blackmail messages. He approached the Suddaguntepalya police, who registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 395 (dacoity) and 397 (offender using deadly weapon while committing dacoity or robbery).

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) CK Baba said the police recovered the money and the car from the arrested. “Suresh had shared his mobile number on a virtual space which led to the trouble and this gang seems to have robbed many others. We are checking if there were any other victims. Looking at the modus operandi, we strongly feel so,” Baba added.