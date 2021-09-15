scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Tamil Nadu couple killed in crash on Bengaluru Electronic City flyover

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
September 15, 2021 9:45:30 am
Two persons lost their lives after a car hit a two-wheeler on the Electronic City flyover in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. They were heading in the direction of Hosur from Bengaluru on a Tamil Nadu registered vehicle, when they were knocked off the flyover and fell to their death on the highway below the flyover.

The driver of the car –Maruti Suzuki Baleno — was unconscious and is admitted in a hospital, according to local reports.

The crash occurred around 9.45 pm on Tuesday night and the identity of the couple was not initially established. They have now been identified as Pritham and Krithika from Tamil Nadu. They were reportedly working in Bengaluru.

The families of the couple have been informed, local police said.

The car which was traveling towards Bengaluru was reportedly speeding and the crash occurred during an attempt to overtake another vehicle.

