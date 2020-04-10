Tamil Nadu cops mistakenly stray into Karnataka, question Home Minister Bommai for lockdown violation

Home Minister Basavraj Bommai inspecting the checkposts in Karnataka for any lockdown violation. (Source: Darshan Devaiah) Home Minister Basavraj Bommai inspecting the checkposts in Karnataka for any lockdown violation. (Source: Darshan Devaiah)

In a bizarre incident, Tamil Nadu police at the Karnataka border unknowingly entered Karnataka and questioned Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was inspecting various check posts across the city for any coronavirus lockdown violation and misuse of vehicle passes. The cops asked the minister about his identity and where he was going. The incident took place near the police check post set up at Attibele on Wednesday.

According to police, Tamil Nadu police stopped the minister’s car inside Karnataka territory. Surprised by this, Bommai immediately called up the Bengaluru rural district SP Ravi D Channannavar and asked how the intrusion happened and instructed him to deploy Karnataka police at the border and evict the Tamil Nadu police.

Bommai later also tweeted about Tamil Nadu police putting up a barricade at the Karnataka border. “Today I conducted city rounds and inspected several areas. During this time I noticed Tamil Nadu police put up the barricades in the Karnataka border. Immediately called Bengaluru rural police SP and instructed him to evict barricades,” Bommai said on Wednesday.

Ravi D Channannavar, said, “Since there was no shade on the Tamil Nadu side for the police, they have entered the Karnataka side and put up barricades, we have informed the Tamil Nadu police to remove barricades and they have cleared it.”

During the inspection, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil were also present and once they got the news about Tamil Nadu Police having questioned the Home Minister, they rushed to the spot to help the minister.

