Tamannaah Bhatia takes over as Mysore Sandal brand ambassador; 57 personal, home care products added to catalogue

Tamannaah Bhatia was picked as the brand ambassador because she has a pan-India appeal, Industries Minister M B Patil said. (Photo: Instagram/Tamannaah Bhatia)

The state-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited added 57 personal care and home care products to its catalogue on Monday at an event that also marked actor Tamannaah Bhatia taking over as the brand ambassador of Mysore Sandal soap, KSDL’s marquee product.

Bhatia’s selection as the brand ambassador, which attracted criticism from the Opposition BJP when announced in May 2025, received another round of flak ahead of the event. Industries Minister M B Patil, however, defended the decision.

Three varieties of Mysore Sandal soap, nine fragrances of incense sticks and dhoops, eight types each of perfumes, shampoos, and hotel products, three kinds of face wash, two hand washes, four varieties each of petroleum jelly and virgin coconut oil, and six home care products were launched.