Tamannaah Bhatia takes over as Mysore Sandal brand ambassador; 57 personal, home care products added to catalogue

The state-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited added 57 personal care and home care products to its catalogue on Monday at an event that also marked actor Tamannaah Bhatia taking over as the brand ambassador of Mysore Sandal soap, KSDL’s marquee product.
Bhatia’s selection as the brand ambassador, which attracted criticism from the Opposition BJP when announced in May 2025, received another round of flak ahead of the event. Industries Minister M B Patil, however, defended the decision.
Three varieties of Mysore Sandal soap, nine fragrances of incense sticks and dhoops, eight types each of perfumes, shampoos, and hotel products, three kinds of face wash, two hand washes, four varieties each of petroleum jelly and virgin coconut oil, and six home care products were launched.
Speaking at the launch, Patil said that KSDL was not confined to Mysore Sandal soap alone. “We are now manufacturing jasmine-scented luxury soaps as well,” he said, noting that each soap would cost Rs 400 due to the high cost of jasmine oil. Jasmine-based products have a significant demand in the European market, the minister said.
Ahead of the event, BJP MP K Sudhakar had criticised the Congress Government for not picking a Kannada actor as the brand ambassador.
“Even though there are many stars from our own Kannada land, the Congress government has appointed a film actress from another state and another language as the brand ambassador for Karnataka’s renowned international brand, Mysore Sandal Soap, by paying her crores of rupees. This is yet another piece of evidence of the Congress party’s anti-Kannada mindset,” he said in a post on X.
Patil dismissed the claims, saying that he had clarified the selection process in the past. He said the committee to select an ambassador had gone through five to six names, of which two or three were from Karnataka. “But they (the Kannada actors) had endorsed some other products,” he said, adding that one celebrity is not allowed to promote two products.
KSDL has sales across the country, and Bhatia was picked as she has a pan-India appeal, the minister said.
